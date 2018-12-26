Du Plessis backs Amla

CENTURION, South Africa: Struggling South African batting star Hashim Amla will return to his number three position in the first Test against Pakistan, starting at SuperSport Park on Wednesday, with the full backing of captain Faf du Plessis. “Hash has been our rock at number three,” said Du Plessis ahead of a series featuring two strong bowling attacks and two potentially fragile batting line-ups. Du Plessis acknowledged that Amla, 35, had slipped from his previous high standards, scoring only 444 runs at an average of 23.36 since his last century, against Bangladesh in October 2017.