Australian security team may tour Pakistan during PSL

ISLAMABAD: A three to four member Cricket Australia (CA) security team is expected to visit Pakistan during the fourth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) to look into the prospects of playing at least two of the five-match one-day series in the international cricket starved country.

Talking to The News, a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official has confirmed that CA is very much willing to make a first official trip to Pakistan in more than two decades.

“Yes, indications are very bright as far as Australia team’s plan to play a part of forthcoming one-day series in Pakistan. CA has planned to play at least two of scheduled five matches In Pakistan. Rest are to be held at the neutral venue in UAE.” The official confirmed that Australia security team is expected to visit Pakistan during the forthcoming PSL edition to gauge the option of playing part of series in Pakistan. “A three to four members team is expected to visit Pakistan during the fourth edition of PSL and would look into the security measures adopted for the PSL and proposed security arrangements for the expected matches against Pakistan. These officials are to look into the arrangements to be made for boarding, lodging of players as well as planned arrangements for the international teams.”

The security officials are expected to visit Lahore as well as Karachi during the PSL engagements. “Realistically speaking CA wanted to play part of the series in Pakistan. The security officials who are to visit Pakistan would also call on Australian High Commissioner who would be invited to watch PSL matches. They would also meet security experts and government officials to know as what kind of arrangements are there.”

The fourth edition of the PSL kicks off from February 14, 2019 in UAE with action moving to Pakistan in early March. Australia cricket team is to play five-match one-day series against greenshirts start from March 31, 2019.

Pakistan has successfully hosted the PSL matches last years when Zimbabwe and West Indies teams also visited the country. Australia last toured Pakistan in 1998 for full series. Ever since the two team are seen playing at the neutral venue of UAE. Most cricket nations have avoided touring Pakistan since 2009 when gunmen attacked a bus carrying Sri Lankan cricketers, injuring six players and killing six security personnel and two civilians.

The doors of international cricket are opening up since security situation in the country improved leaps and bounds in recent past. Over 50 international tennis players of repute were seen playing ITF Future Circuit in Pakistan for continuous two years. Even reputed international squash players including world top 10 visited for Pakistan for international tournaments and exhibition matches. Now it seems it is just a matter of time before countries like Australia and South Africa start touring the country for full fledge cricket series and other sports.