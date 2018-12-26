Shahroudi, powerful Iran cleric, dies

TEHRAN: Mahmoud Hashemi Shahroudi, a grand ayatollah who headed Iran’s judiciary during fierce crackdowns on dissidents, journalists and activists, died on Monday at the age of 70 according to the state news agency IRNA. Shahroudi was a student of Iran’s revolutionary founder Ruhollah Khomeini who went on to hold some of the most powerful positions in the Islamic republic. At the time of his death he was head of the Expediency Council and a member of the 12-man Guardian Council -- two key institutions in shaping legislation and vetting election candidates.