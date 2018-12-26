10,500 arrests ahead of BD polls

DHAKA: Bangladesh police have arrested more than 10,500 opposition activists in a crackdown ahead of elections this week, opposition parties said Tuesday.

The figures were released after the United States urged Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government to do more to ensure free polls on Sunday when she is aiming to win a record fourth term. Opposition parties said the arrests since the election was called on November 8 were intended to create a "climate of fear".

The main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), whose leader Khaleda Zia is serving a 17-year jail term, said 7,021 of its activists had been detained. Its Islamist ally, Jamaat-e-Islami, said more than 3,500 followers were in custody. Jamaat-e-Islami is banned from contesting elections but has candidates taking part as individuals with the BNP.

"Every day 80 to 90 of our activists have been arrested nationwide. These arrests have created a climate of fear," Jamaat secretary general Shafiqur Rahman told AFP. Police spokesman Sohel Rana did not confirm any figure for arrests, but said they did not make "unnecessary arrests" without warrants.

"We never target any individual unless they break the law. These people have specific warrants against them," he told AFP. Journalists attacked: At least 10 journalists were injured as ruling party activists allegedly attacked a motel in a central Bangladesh town when they were covering this week's national election, a senior journalist said Tuesday.

A group of baton-wielding men attacked the motel in Nawabganj town late Monday, where journalists from several local media were staying overnight, Masud Karim, a special correspondent of the Bengali national daily Jugantor said. "The miscreants vandalised 16 cars. At least 10 journalists from Jugantor and Jamuna TV were injured during the attack," he told AFP, alleging the police delayed responding to their distress call.