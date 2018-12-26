Rule of law, Constitution, justice to prevail: governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said: “We all have to go through self-accountability and we are required to emerge as ‘sadiq’ and ‘amin’ for the sake of this country.

Pakistan will be transformed as a marvelous state under the leadership of PM Imran Khan where rule of law, constitution and justice will prevail. The state institutions will be fully empowered by purging them of political influence. It is reality that human societies lacking truth and honesty could not flourish.” He expressed these views while talking to the media on the eve of Quaid-e-Azam birthday anniversary and Christmas ceremony organised by Provincial Information and Culture Department here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said PM Imran Khan wants to make a new Pakistan where there is no discrimination between the rich and the poor. He said announcement by the PM to open Kartarpur Corridor has brought goodwill and respect for Pakistan at international level. This decision of PM has won the hearts of 120m Sikhs, he added. He said that by opening Kartarpur Corridor, foundation for better relations has been laid down and now India should also respond in a positive way

He said: “We have to promise to make Pakistan such a place which was envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam, Allama Iqbal and our forefathers. Christian community played a great role in the creation of Pakistan and even today they are making all possible efforts to make the country a prosperous and developed country. The government will give equal rights to all the minorities living in the country.” Ch Sarwar said when he was in Europe, he did not forget his culture and he used to organise cultural festivals in Britain. Addressing the ceremony, Information Minister Fayaz-ul-Hasan Chohan said: “Today, we have gathered here to celebrate birthday of Quaid-e-Azam and Jesus Christ. It is important to note that when we celebrate birthdays of both these personalities together then we give this message to the world that Pakistan is free from extremism.