close
Wed Dec 26, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 26, 2018

Kidnapped girl recovered, abductor held

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
December 26, 2018

HANGU: The police on Tuesday recovered a 17-year old girl who was kidnapped yesterday from here and arrested the alleged abductor, sources said. They said the accused Mohammad Shaheen had allegedly kidnapped the daughter of one Fazal Hakim from Darwaizai Palosa area in the Hangu district. Her father had registered a case with the Saddar Police Station. Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid and recovered the girl in the limits of the Saddar police station. The alleged kidnapper was also arrested.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar