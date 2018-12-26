close
Wed Dec 26, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 26, 2018

10 injured in Pakpattan accident

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
December 26, 2018

PAKPATTAN: As many as 10 people were injured in an accident near Chak 145-EB on Tuesday.

A speeding bus collided with a tractor-trolley. As a result, 10 passengers, including, Muhammad Nadeem, Muhammad Kashif, Muhammad Ahmad, Ghulam Murtaza, Muhammad Sarwar and Muhammad Khaliq, sustained injuries.

GAS LOADSHEDDING: People have shown concern over 14-hour unscheduled gas loadshedding in the city and its adjoining areas.

The gas supply remained suspended for several hours without any prior notice from the authorities.

Birthday of Quaid-e-Azam: Like other parts of the country, the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was cerebrated in different parts of the district on Tuesday.

The people in various ceremonies threw light on the life of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Christmas: The Christians Tuesday cerebrated the Christmas here. The police had adopted strict security arrangements for the churches at Pakpattan and Arifwala.

