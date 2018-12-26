10 injured in Pakpattan accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PAKPATTAN: As many as 10 people were injured in an accident near Chak 145-EB on Tuesday.
A speeding bus collided with a tractor-trolley. As a result, 10 passengers, including, Muhammad Nadeem, Muhammad Kashif, Muhammad Ahmad, Ghulam Murtaza, Muhammad Sarwar and Muhammad Khaliq, sustained injuries.
GAS LOADSHEDDING: People have shown concern over 14-hour unscheduled gas loadshedding in the city and its adjoining areas.
The gas supply remained suspended for several hours without any prior notice from the authorities.
Birthday of Quaid-e-Azam: Like other parts of the country, the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was cerebrated in different parts of the district on Tuesday.
The people in various ceremonies threw light on the life of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
Christmas: The Christians Tuesday cerebrated the Christmas here. The police had adopted strict security arrangements for the churches at Pakpattan and Arifwala.
PAKPATTAN: As many as 10 people were injured in an accident near Chak 145-EB on Tuesday.
A speeding bus collided with a tractor-trolley. As a result, 10 passengers, including, Muhammad Nadeem, Muhammad Kashif, Muhammad Ahmad, Ghulam Murtaza, Muhammad Sarwar and Muhammad Khaliq, sustained injuries.
GAS LOADSHEDDING: People have shown concern over 14-hour unscheduled gas loadshedding in the city and its adjoining areas.
The gas supply remained suspended for several hours without any prior notice from the authorities.
Birthday of Quaid-e-Azam: Like other parts of the country, the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was cerebrated in different parts of the district on Tuesday.
The people in various ceremonies threw light on the life of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
Christmas: The Christians Tuesday cerebrated the Christmas here. The police had adopted strict security arrangements for the churches at Pakpattan and Arifwala.