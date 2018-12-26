34,368 litre tainted ice cream destroyed

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday destroyed 34,368 litre hazardous ice cream and frozen desserts of three famous brands during a crackdown across the provincial metropolis on Tuesday. PFA also sealed ice cream production units in Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad and Multan.

Bikes impounded: CTO Liaqat Ali Malik has ordered impounding all bikes and rickshaws without silencers on the New Year night. He has said that parents should come forward to stop their children from dangerous stunts which could be fatal for them.

Dolphin Squad: Dolphin Squad SP Bilal Zafar organised a ceremony in connection with the Quaid’s Day as well as for the grade-4 Christian employees of the force on the occasion of Christmas at Dolphin Headquarters at Cantt on Tuesday.