Man kills brother, uncle over property

LAHORE: A man killed his brother and uncle in the limits of Sundar police here on Tuesday following a property issue.

The victims were identified as Khurram and his paternal uncle Ramzan of Maraka village. Accused Arshad killed his brother Khurram and uncle Ramzan over a property issue. Meanwhile, a 33-year-old man was tortured to death by his employer with the abetment of two employees in Naulakha area on Tuesday. The victim was identified as Waseem, son of Younas of Hari Chand Sultanpura. Waseem worked in a shop on Brandreth Road. The shop was owned by one Awais. The accused Awais with the abetment of two employees Arsal and Aman subjected Waseem to severe torture, resulting in his death. Police shifted the bodies to morgue and registered murder cases separately.