Medical costs

In a major attempt at reforming the health sector, the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) is set to implement a pricing mechanism for medical diagnosis and treatment at private hospitals. The PHC is proposing to fix prices for various services, including check-ups, testing, hospitalisation and surgeries. The move is being seen as a major challenge to the doctor-hospital nexus, whereby private hospitals can charge patients whatever they want. The PHC has decided to rank all 17 of Lahore’s major private hospitals, which would be the basis for determining the fees charged. While this may not mean a reduction in the cost of treatment, it will mean that the fee will correspond to the quality of facilities and treatment available at a hospital. The PHC is undertaking an analysis of the cost of providing different services, on top of which it will allow the hospitals to keep a 25 percent profit margin. While one can argue that this is too high, this would still be much lower than the astonishing amounts private hospitals charge at the moment.

This has come about after the Supreme Court took suo-motu notice of private hospitals overcharging patients. Stage one of the report presented to the SC confirms that private hospitals have been taking more than a fair share of profit. Why such orders have to come from the court system, and not from the government that is now in power, is a mystery with a simple answer: no political party has had the will to tackle public health. Having ranked the hospitals in Lahore in three tiers, the PHC report highlights major inconsistencies. In some cases, senior doctors are charging one-third of what a junior doctor charges for a consultation. Consultant doctors often end up charging for multiple visits to a patient per day, instead of charging once per day.

The PHC has graded consultants and set a range between Rs1,500 and Rs2,500 per consultation. Patients are often pushed into expensive rooms, which cost much more than a five-star hotel. One hospital was reported to be charging for a room in dollars. It seems that till now there has been no regulation over the cost of medical treatment. The PHC has proposed limits on hospital room prices and has cut the maximum cost of admission in an ICU. Surgery tells a similar story, where hospitals decide on a comparative basis, not a cost breakdown. The regulation of private hospitals is a much needed intervention. One hopes that the measures are actually implemented.