Jinnah’s Pakistan

As we celebrate Jinnah’s 142nd birth anniversary, it is time to reflect why the modern democratic welfare state he envisioned disintegrated in 1971. The Pakistan of today is haunted by extremism, and is engulfed in economic and political instability. Pakistan’s salvation lies solely in adopting Jinnah’s vision. What happened after his unfortunate demise was the exact opposite of what he had envisioned. The finalisation of the constitution was deliberately delayed, the Constituent Assembly that Jinnah formed comprising those elected in the 1945-46 general elections was summarily dismissed and in its place a nominated constituent body was formed, which finalised the first constitution, sowing seeds of discontent by equating two wings East and West Pakistan. In 1958. Following the martial law and the constitution was abrogated.

Jinnah’s modern democratic welfare state was reduced to a military dictatorship. It is an unfortunate fact that in our country Quaid-e-Azam’s sister Fatima Jinnah, who stood up to oppose a dictator and restore Pakistan to Jinnah’s welfare state, was subjected to

harassment and called a traitor.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore