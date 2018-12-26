close
Wed Dec 26, 2018
December 26, 2018

Untimely death

Newspost

Eleven years ago, in 2007, Benazir Bhutto was assassinated right after her jalsa in Liaquat Bagh, Rawalpindi. Benazir’s contributions towards upholding democracy in Pakistan cannot be forgotten. Benazir Bhutto was an iconic figure for women around the world. She bravely fought against all odds and kept her head high. She was a staunch supporter of democracy and bravely fought against elements that pose a threat to democracy. Benazir was intelligent, wise, articulate and a leader of numerous qualities. She will always be remembered.

Her death anniversary that will be observed tomorrow (December 27) will allow Pakistanis to pay respect to the great leader. Her achievements as a politician give us a message that women in Pakistan can rise to excellence with hard work, dedication anddevotion.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad

