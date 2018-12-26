Transportation crisis

This refers to the letter ‘Protective headgear’ (December 25) by Zahid Ali Khan. While it is true that in our country entire families ride pillion on a motorcycle without wearing any safety gear, we shouldn’t ignore the fact that travelling by motorcycle is perhaps the most economical way. There is no denying the fact that having more than four people, including children, sitting on a single motorcycle is dangerous. However, in today’s society of increasing cost of living, what options do parents have? The public transportation system of the country is the worst. The small number of buses is not sufficient for thousands of people who travel daily. Private vehicle owners, including rickshaw and taxi drivers, charge high amount of fare for shortdistances.

What the authorities need to do on an urgent basis is to provide cheaper and affordable public transport. They must also consult with the relevant industry to come up with a way to manufacture affordable family cars. When a person has pocket-friendly alternative available, he will not make his entire family to sit on one motorcycle and move towards a dangerous journey.

Irfan U Khattak

Abbottabad