Prayers, fear in tsunami-struck Indonesian towns as toll tops 400

CARITA, Indonesia: A small Christmas service was held near a stretch of Indonesia´s tsunami-struck coastline on Tuesday, as panicked residents in one coastal town tried to flee after rumours spread that another deadly wave was about to smash into the coast. It turned out to be a false alarm, but widespread fears about a repeat disaster rippled across the region as the death toll from Saturday’s volcano-triggered disaster topped 400.