Tue Dec 25, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 25, 2018

No loadshedding on Christmas

National

ISLAMABAD: On special directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Power Division has issued directions to all power distribution companies (Discos) to lift all scheduled load management across the country from Dec 24 till Dec 25 midnight.

A news statement by the Power Division said, “All the Discos have been directed to depute special emergency teams to rectify any fault on fast track basis during the occasion.

The Discos have also been directed to specially monitor and make necessary arrangements including provision of emergency generators, for the feeders providing electricity to Churches, to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the religious services.

