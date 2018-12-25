Govt believes in freedom of press: PIO

ISLAMABAD/PESHAWAR: Mian Jehangir Iqbal, Principal Information Officer (PIO), has said that the government believed in freedom of Press and expression and was fully aware of the importance of regional press side by side national newspapers, and, as such, striving for resolving their problems.

He was talking to editors of local newspapers at a lunch hosted in his honour by Tahir Farooq, vice Chairman of CPNE, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chief Editor of daily Ittehad in Peshawar.

Tariq Mahmood Khan, Director General, PID Peshawar, Shabidullah Wazir were also present.

Tahir Farooq welcomed Mian Jehangir Iqbal and threw light on the problems faced by the regional newspapers.

Mian Jegangir Iqbal said that the procedure of transparent distribution of government advertisements to the regional newspapers would begin for implementation

next week and made it clear that no dummy newspaper would be given advertisements. He emphasised that payments of government advertisements would directly be made to the newspapers saying that there is complete harmony among information minister, secretary information and PIO in this respect.

He also made it clear that controversial payments would, in no case, be made against any claim. He asked the editors and owners of the newspapers to submit, in time, their suggestions on government’s new advertisement policy to avoid any confusion toward this end. He said the CPNE had already given its recommendations on proposed advertisement policy to the government.