Passenger dies as Shalimar Express rams into stationary coach

FAISALABAD: A passenger was killed and five others sustained injuries when two coaches of Shalimar Express derailed near a railway crossing on Risala Road on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, the Karachi-bound Shalimar Express had just departed the Faisalabad Railway Station when it rammed into a stationary coach near Sitara Colony crossing. As a result, two of its bogies derailed.

A young man Muhammad Riaz, a resident of Gujranwala, was killed, while Ghulam Ali (Multan), Mahmood (Karachi), Husnain (Multan), Dilawar (Multan) and Syed Kamran Ali (Lahore) were injured.