All set to celebrate Christmas today

ISLAMABAD: With joy on faces and festivity in the air, the birth of Jesus Christ to sacred and virtuous virgin Mary welcomes the Christmas on December 25 throughout the world with religious fervor and enthusiasm.

The members of Christian community, all rich and poor gather at midnight before Christmas day to ring the Church bells to signify the time for worship and light up the Christmas tree with a cheerful mood.

Groups of young boys and girls present carols in melodious tones which add more charm to the Christmas functions and faces glow with happiness bringing people together to feast, pray, wish each other well and enjoy the moments that are sacred and blessed.

Being celebrated culturally and religiously since early to mid-4th century, Christmas is the major festival of the believers of Christianity while its charms attract people of different faiths to participate in the events of Christmas celebrations.

Costumed in bright red colour with snowy white fur, the jolly white-bearded man known as Santa Claus serves as the most enchanting tradition and attraction on Christmas day.

Christmas tree -- main ritual of the Christmas celebration to welcome the arrival of Santa Claus, creates more charisma to the festivity of Christmas with its colorful decorative look.

Days before Christmas, like other parts of the world, the Christian community living in Pakistan starts preparing for their festival while the areas where Christians live in large number and churches, are decorated with fairy lights, colorful bulbs and the traditional Christmas tree.