PPP, PML-N say it’s not accountability but revenge

ISLAMABAD: The eventful 285th session of the Senate Monday was prorogued after the treasury and opposition traded allegations over the ongoing accountability of opposition’s leadership. It was a private members’ day, but not a single item, listed on the orders of the day could be taken up.

Apparently, owing to the NAB court decision in Al-Azizia reference against ex-PM Nawaz Sharif and JIT report on Omni Group against Zardari, the presence of senators on both the sides of the aisle was very thin and the PPP-led walk out brought in the quorum problem.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani asked for ringing the bells for five minutes after the House was not found in quorum i.e. 26 members in the House. However, even after that the required number was not around, forcing him to adjourn the proceedings for 30 minutes. But, the break did not change the situation. Consequently, the chair read out the prorogation order.

At the very outset, as the House resumed after the two-day recess, PPP parliamentary leader Sherry Rehman rose to say that the opposition parties were concerned over courts’ decisions against their leaders. She again alleged that the Special Assistant PM on Accountability Shahzad Akbar had met JIT members and FIA officials, asking if it was not a controversial issue.

She called for summoning of Shahzad Akbar to the House to explain his position with regard to these meetings. “Is this the way to replicate the state of Madina. Zardari sb remained in jail for 12 years and nothing was proved against him,” she said and added DG FIA’s brother had contested elections against a PPP candidate.

Sherry charged that Zardari was being made controversial and the party’s leadership was subjected to media trial, as an unverified slide was also shown against the party leadership.

Referring to former ruler, General (R) Pervez Musharraf, she charged that those who abrogated Constitution were sitting abroad while accountability only of the opposition was being conducted. “We shall not let the House run meaninglessly. We did not abuse anyone while mounting on a container. Where will take us the issuance of production orders of opposition leaders,” she contended. She alleged that the ‘ladlays’ were being given exemptions and they would say they knew in how many days, cases would be finished against them. Sherry declared they would succeed in winning cases.

Responding to her speech, Leader of the House Syed Shibli Faraz said just to set the record straight, PTI was not in government when these cases were filed against Zardari and Nawaz Sharif and the government had nothing to do with them and was not meddling in these affairs while NAB and other investigation agencies were doing their job independently.