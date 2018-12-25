PTF asks govt to raise annual grant

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has requested the government to increase their annual grant to manifold and also ensure timely disposal of all dues from the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

In a letter addressed to the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), the PTF has demanded sizeable increase in the annual grant which at present stands at Rs3 million per annum.

The ministry has sent a letter to the PTF asking them to furnish the problems and hurdles it faces in popularizing and improving the standard of the game.

The PTF responded with a letter addressed to IPC secretary Jamil Ahmad also complained on the slow working of the PSB that usually turn out to be a big hurdle in promotion of tennis in the country.

“That, despite pre-allocation and approval of budgets at times, grants/expenses are not paid by the PSB (for example PTF dues for Ashgabat, Rs.1 million for the Davis Cup tie in April 2018 and Rs.0.6 million for the Junior Davis Cup team that went overseas) the board needs to ensure that such lapses do not occur, else how would the federation meet such expenses?

“The PSB informing the PTF several months later on such earlier-approved budgets that the ‘financial year had lapsed and thus the amounts’ is naturally neither desirable nor feasible, and places us in serious financial difficulties,” the letter addressed to IPC ministry and the copy of which is available with ‘The News’ says.

The letter also stressed the need of increasing the annual grant of PTF and at the same time ensuring timely payment of grant.

“The annual grant of the PSB, set at Rs.3 million several years ago, unfortunately remains static to date. In spite of our requesting realistic amounts each year, in line with inflation, the massive decrease in the value of the rupee vs foreign currencies, changes in operational and upkeep requirements of the complex, etc., the grant remains the same and cannot even meet the basic overheads. All tennis activities, whether training camps for players’ development, tournaments, promotion of the sport and related activities, are left at the mercy of sponsors with the PTF management running from pillar to post to seek help which, given our environment, is an unimaginably uphill task.

“This situation, as would be appreciated, is hurting development and the programmes that we would like to implement. The amount of the annual grant, therefore, needs to be urgently increased manifold in line with other countries of the region and realistic requirements to enable us follow our developmental plans for players and facilities,” the letter further says.

The PTF in letter also mentioned its achievements. “That, despite severe challenges, we were able to bring back international tennis to Pakistan in the form of the mega Davis Cup, ITF Pro Circuit, ITF and ATF Juniors events with great success, thanks to the Almighty Allah and all departments and agencies who helped in the collective efforts. We raised the standard of PTF Complex at par with the international demands.”

It also appreciated the PSB cooperation and help in recent times to host the international events, including Davis Cup ties.

“We take the opportunity to appreciate many cooperative measures adopted by the PSB for the PTF, including the board, in organising Davis Cup ties in recent time.”

The letter added that there was a dire need of timely release of funds from the PSB.

“For 2017-2018 the PTF has submitted summaries and budgets to the PSB and IPC for a special grant to prepare infrastructure and allied facilities to host the tennis events for the SAF Games 2020, as allocated to Pakistan. To date we have received no response whatsoever.” The PTF official hoped that the request would meet with favourable consideration.