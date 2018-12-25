Another NAB detainee dies in hospital

LAHORE: Deputy Director of Lahore Development Authority (LDA), who was under investigation by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a corruption case, died at Services Hospital on Monday. Deputy Director Mohammad Saleem was arrested by NAB in connection with LDA Commercialisation Fees corruption case. He was imprisoned in Camp Jail Lahore since Sept 2017.A jail official said the suspect was suffering from a liver disease and was admitted to Services Hospital on Dec 8 due to his deteriorating condition. Last week, former CEO Sargodha University had died at the same hospital in handcuffs.

DRIVING LICENCES: Following the orders of IGP, the City Traffic Police Lahore have allowed issuance of renewed duplicate licence of any district at any driving centre in Lahore. Earlier, this facility was available at only CTO office. Now, the citizens of every district of Punjab could avail the facility at 18 driving centres established in Lahore city. The CTO said CTP is following the policy of protocol for licensing to give confidence to drivers.