Report result of govt, JIT nexus: PPP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan people’s Party (PPP) rejected the report of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing fake bank accounts scam, which was presented before the Supreme Court on Monday saying that the report is a result of the nexus between the government and the JIT.

“We rejected the JIT report as it was result of nexus between the government and JIT as no one answered yet what the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Accountability was doing at the office of the FIA with the JIT, when the report was being finalised before sending it to the Supreme Court,” said Parliamentary Leader of the PPP in the Senate Senator Sherry Rehman along with Secretary General PPP Parliamentarians Farhatullah Babar, Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokahri, Senator Sassi Pulejo and PPP Media Coordinator Nazir Dhoki here Monday.

PPP Parliamentary Leader Senator Sherry Rehman said the PPP had already protested and rejected the JIT report in the Senate which clearly showed nexus between the government and JIT. “The political victimisation was going on in the name of the accountability and there should not have the double standards in accountability,” she said. She said the cases were framed against Asif Ali Zardari in the past but nothing proved against him. Senator Sherry Rehman said no one questioned from those who violated and subvert the constitution. “But instead asking from those who subverts the constitution, they were given the immunities and facilities,” she said adding that if these continues in new Pakistan, the PPP will not bow before the political victimisation.

The PPP parliamentary leader questioned whether it happens in the state of Madina where the dead body were kept in handcuffs and in chains.

She said PPP is with the opposition and all the opposition united in the both the houses of the Parliament.

PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari said the JIT report was drafted by those who have bias towards the PPP leadership and are the political opponents as who was heading the JIT was involved in torture on former president Asif Ali Zardari in jail while the chief of the FIA Bashir Memon have bias against the PPP leadership.

He said in the past many cases were framed against Asif Ali Zardari, which were proved wrong in the courts of law. “Unless and until, the charges are proved, Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur were innocent,” he said adding that the PPP was not afraid of the references and will face them in the courts of law.

Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari said the PPP in its Central Executive Committee meeting on December 26 will formulate its future strategy and will announce major decisions.

The PPP secretary general said in the past the JIT in 1977 framed the charges against Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and now another JIT comes up with the report against Asif Ali Zardari. “It was first time in the history that the briefing to the Supreme Court was given through slides but the certified and authentic copy was not given so far. “Bilawal Bhutto was summoned in the case of Park Lane Company which was established when the age of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was one year,” he said.

PPPP Secretary General Farhatullah Babar said it was not first time that the allegations were leveled against Asif Ali Zardari as in the past it was alleged that Asif Ali Zardari put a bomb on someone’s leg to send him bank but this case was thrown out by the courts of law. “The lower court convicted Shaheed Benazir Bhutto in fake and fabricated case but when the evidence were put before the Supreme Court about the biases of judges, two senior judges resigned,” he said.

Farhatullah Babar questioned what the Special Assistant to Prime Minister was doing in the FIA headquarters when the FIA was supposed to submit its report in the Supreme Court. “There should be accountability for all but should not have double standards,” he said.

He said the government is aimed to put pressure on the opposition but our legal team will prove before the courts of law that the JIT report was not based on facts but it’s all about the false and fabricated tales.

Farhatullah Babar said one-sided accountability was going as un-regularised house of Imran Khan was being regularised and for this purpose the master plan of Islamabad was being revised. “The government was doing the political victimisation to hide their weaknesses and incompetence,” he said.