PPP, PML-N see revenge not accountability

ISLAMABAD: The eventful 285th session of the Senate Monday was prorogued after the treasury and opposition traded allegations over the ongoing accountability of opposition’s leadership.

It was a private members’ day, but not a single item, listed on the orders of the day could be taken up.

Apparently, owing to the NAB court decision in Al-Azizia reference against ex-PM Nawaz Sharif and JIT report on Omni Group against Zardari, the presence of senators on both the sides of the aisle was very thin and the PPP-led walk out brought in the quorum problem.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani asked for ringing the bells for five minutes after the House was not found in quorum i.e. 26 members in the House. However, even after that the required number was not around, forcing him to adjourn the proceedings for 30 minutes. But, the break did not change the situation. Consequently, the chair read out the prorogation order.

At the very outset, as the House resumed after the two-day recess, PPP parliamentary leader Sherry Rehman rose to say that the opposition parties were concerned over courts’ decisions against their leaders. She again alleged that the Special Assistant PM on Accountability Shahzad Akbar had met JIT members and FIA officials, asking if it was not a controversial issue.

She called for summoning of Shahzad Akbar to the House to explain his position with regard to these meetings. “Is this the way to replicate the state of Madina. Zardari sb remained in jail for 12 years and nothing was proved against him,” she said and added DG FIA’s brother had contested elections against a PPP candidate.

Sherry charged that Zardari was being made controversial and the party’s leadership was subjected to media trial, as an unverified slide was also shown against the party leadership.

Referring to former ruler, General (R) Pervez Musharraf, she charged that those who abrogated Constitution were sitting abroad while accountability only of the opposition was being conducted. “We shall not let the House run meaninglessly. We did not abuse anyone while mounting on a container. Where will take us the issuance of production orders of opposition leaders,” she contended. She alleged that the ‘ladlays’ were being given exemptions and they would say they knew in how many days, cases would be finished against them. Sherry declared they would succeed in winning cases.

Responding to her speech, Leader of the House Syed Shibli Faraz said just to set the record straight, PTI was not in government when these cases were filed against Zardari and Nawaz Sharif and the government had nothing to do with them and was not meddling in these affairs while NAB and other investigation agencies were doing their job independently.

The difference between NAB in the past and the present, he pointed out, was that this government was not at all interfering in NAB and other agencies’ affairs while in the past, it was used for political purposes and covering up corruption.

He recalled Nawaz Sharif himself had presented for investigation and then narrated the events, which led to his disqualification. “PPP and PML-N have been in power during the last ten years, they have to be held accountable and PTI’s turn will come after five years,” he said.

Shibili pointed out PTI had its government in Khyber Paakhtunkhwa and some of its ministers were facing probe. He advised the opposition not to put blame on the incumbent government for their own wrongs.

Unlike the previous governments, he claimed, PTI-led government was neither using cash nor pressure to influence the investigation bodies. He alleged both past governments focused on piling up wealth, ignoring the masses and so they were rejected in the general elections.

He called upon all the political parties to support the ongoing process of accountability and desist from spreading anxiety among masses, otherwise, Pakistan had no bright future, if corruption continues to ruin the nation.

The National Party’s Senator Tahir Bizenjo was on his feet when Sherry led the opposition’s walkout. He said the opposition also wanted elimination of corruption but was opposed to selective accountability, it should be across-the-board. “Those, who had weakened the provinces, abrogated the Constitution and played with the Federation should also be held accountable,” he noted.