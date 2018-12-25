Thrilling win for Turk Plast in Veterans Cricket

LAHORE: Turk Plast registered a thrilling 7-run win over Aftab Qarshi in the 6th Aftab Qarshi Veterans Cricket Championship second round match here at Stags Ground. Scores: Turk Plast 129 all out in 28.5 overs Naveedul Hassan 46, Rizwan Ahmad 23, Waseem Khan 17. Rehan Rafique 4/16, Saleem Mughal 2/29). Aftab Qarshi 122 all out in 29.4 overs (Kashif Iqbal 41, Sarwar Bhatti 20, Mohsin Aftab Qarshi 14 and Ali Raza 13. Kamran Hussain 4/12).