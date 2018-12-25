Sammay Club triumphant in Fazal Cricket

LAHORE: Sammay Super Club outplayed Victorious Clun by 8 runs in match of 2nd Fazal Mahmood Cricket Tournament here at the Kashmir Crown Club Ground Shahdara.

Sammay Super Club, who batted first, hit up 211 runs in 36 overs. Their principal scorers were F Alam 53, Nauaman 43, Rana Qaiser 36. For Victorious Club Farhan got five wickets and Zulfiqar three.

In reply Victorious Club were all out for 131. M Awais contributed 34, Ansar Bhatti 26 and Ahmed Subhan 23. For Sammay Super Club M Awais claimed four wickets followed by Faiz and Rana Qaiser two each.