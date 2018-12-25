Saeed Janjua Memorial Polo begins today

LAHORE: The Maj Gen Saeeduz Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup 2018 will explode into action on Tuesday here at Fortress Stadium.

Lahore Garrison Polo Club (LGPC) Secretary Col (r) Shoaib Aftab in this regard said on Monday that the top teams of the country are participating in this eight-goal tournament. These teams have been divided into two groups. Group A consists of Polo D Sufi and PBG/Remounts while Group B comprises Newage/Diamond Paints, Kalabagh Four and Master Paints.

The LGPC Secretary further said the inaugural encounter of the event will be played between Newage/Diamond Paints and Kalabagh Four on Tuesday at 2.30 pm. at Fortress Stadium. The league round matches will be contested till Friday while the subsidiary and main final will be conducted on December 30 (Sunday).