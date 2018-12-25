LCWU girls crowned Inter-Varsity Baseball champs

LAHORE: Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) won the Inter-University Women Baseball Championship when they defeated Sargodha University at the LCWU ground on Monday.

In the eight-team event Punjab University finished third.The event was participated by eight universities of the country including LCUW, Punjab University, Sargodha University, University of Lahore, University of Central Punjab, Garrison University and Superior University.

Pakistan Federation Baseball (FFB) President Syed Fakhar Shah, who was the chief guest at the final, distributed prizes among the participants.Speaking on the occasion, PBF chief Fakhar Shah said he was happy to see women baseball players from different universities in action.

He said from December 26 National Women BaseballChampionship is also being organisesd at Ashiq Hussain Baseball Stadium Bahria Town Lahore. Women players from universities will also be featuring in the event. The leading players from the national championship will be picked for national training camp for the final selection of Pakistan team for participation in Asian Women Baseball Championship to be held in China next year.