Tue Dec 25, 2018
December 25, 2018

BD umpire Tanveer admits mistake

Sports

DHAKA: Tanvir Ahmed, the Bangladesh umpire who had erroneously called Oshane Thomas for overstepping during the third T20I between Bangladesh and Windies, has admitted his mistake with the excuse that he is new to international cricket. In the fourth over of Bangldesh’s chase on Saturday, when Liton Das top edged a shot to mid off, the umpire had called it a no-ball. However, replays on the big screen suggested that a part of Thomas’s foot was behind the line. A huge argument ensued with Windies skipper Carlos Brathwaite demanding to review the decision. However, after heated discussions with the on-field umpires, the third umpire and the match referee, it was decided that the decision couldn’t be reversed and the batsman was allowed a free hit, which was smashed for a six.

