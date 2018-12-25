FIFA-recognised body asked to hand over control to elected PFF

KARACHI: Supreme Court on Monday ordered the FIFA-recognised Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) to hand over the full control of the federation to the newly-elected body being headed by Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah within one week. Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and Justice Ijaz-ul-Hasan heard the case at Lahore Supreme Court Registry on Monday. The Returning Officer Amir Salim Rana, who is also the Director General of the Human Rights wing of the Supreme Court, had conducted the elections on December 12 in Islamabad. According to FIFA-recognised PFF sources the federation would go for review. It is not yet clear what will be the mandate of the newly-elected body. However, the newly-elected PFF vice-president Sardar Naveed Haider said that the new body had been formed for a full term of four years. “The elections have not been held for the remaining period but for complete four year-tenure until 2022,” Naveed told ‘The News’ from Lahore after the Supreme Court order.