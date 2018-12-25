close
Tue Dec 25, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AZS
Alam Zeb Safi
December 25, 2018

FIFA-recognised body asked to hand over control to elected PFF

Sports

AZS
Alam Zeb Safi
December 25, 2018

KARACHI: Supreme Court on Monday ordered the FIFA-recognised Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) to hand over the full control of the federation to the newly-elected body being headed by Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah within one week. Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and Justice Ijaz-ul-Hasan heard the case at Lahore Supreme Court Registry on Monday. The Returning Officer Amir Salim Rana, who is also the Director General of the Human Rights wing of the Supreme Court, had conducted the elections on December 12 in Islamabad. According to FIFA-recognised PFF sources the federation would go for review. It is not yet clear what will be the mandate of the newly-elected body. However, the newly-elected PFF vice-president Sardar Naveed Haider said that the new body had been formed for a full term of four years. “The elections have not been held for the remaining period but for complete four year-tenure until 2022,” Naveed told ‘The News’ from Lahore after the Supreme Court order.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports