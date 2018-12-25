Dhoni picked for New Zealand T20s

NEW DELHI: Hardik Pandya, who missed the ODI series against the Windies due to a back problem, was drafted into India’s 16-man squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia and the subsequent five-match rubber versus New Zealand, on Monday.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni, who wasn’t picked for the series against the Windies at home and Australia, returns to the fold for the T20Is versus New Zealand, starting in February next year.

India’s squad for T20I series against New Zealand: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed

India’s squad for ODI series against Australia and New Zealand: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, M Shami.