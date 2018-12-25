Kiwis eye record Test series win in decider

CHRISTCHURCH: New Zealand and Sri Lanka both have unfinished business when they head into the series-deciding second Test in Christchurch on Wednesday.

The home side have put the frustration of the drawn first Test aside as they push to win a fourth consecutive series for the first time. Sri Lanka are equally determined to show the epic partnership by Angelo Mathews and Kusal Mendis to save the match in Wellington last week was no fluke. “We got so much confidence from that game for this game,” wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella said during nets practice Monday, ahead of the Boxing Day Test on what promises to be a green wicket.

“If we get some movement here our bowlers will do the job and they know what areas they must bowl at. Unlike in the subcontinent we have to bowl fuller here.” New Zealand went into the two-Test series with a chance to move to number two in the world rankings if they won both Tests.

That opportunity dissolved in Wellington with the heroics of Mathews and Mendis, as well as the rain which washed out most of the final day, leaving New Zealand with their next target of winning a fourth consecutive Test series. In their 88-year Test history they have won three consecutive series on only four occasions. But having put down the West Indies, England and Pakistan over the past year, and posting 578 in their sole innings in the first Test against Sri Lanka, they sense a historic fourth is within reach. “We’re very proud of our home record and I guess that’s one of the challenges now,” batting coach Craig McMillan said.