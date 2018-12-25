Chinese court sentences 20 in care centre scandal

BEIJING: A court in southern China Monday sentenced over 20 people in connection with a series of deaths at a care centre, where 21 people including a 15-year-old autistic boy perished under squalid conditions in 2016. The director of the centre, Li Cuiqiong, was given a suspended death sentence with a two-year reprieve, while another official who worked closely with Li was given a life sentence, state-run Xinhua news agency reported The two men, who worked for the civil affairs department in Xinfeng County had "used their power to set up and illegally operate the care center," Xinhua said. Supervisory authorities in Guangdong have also taken "disciplinary action" against 107 civil servants for their role in the scandal, Xinhua said, without offering details.