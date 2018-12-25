Israel to hold early elections in April

JERUSALEM: Israel's government decided Monday to hold early elections in April with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu struggling to keep together a one-seat majority in parliament as he also faces potential corruption charges in the months ahead. Despite Netanyahu's recent legal and political troubles, polls have indicated he would remain prime minister after new elections, putting him in line to become Israel's longest-serving premier. Heads of parties in Netanyahu's coalition agreed to hold the polls in early April "in the name of budgetary and national responsibility," a statement issued on their behalf said. An exact date had not been announced, but Israeli media cited April 9 as a potential day.