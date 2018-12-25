Minister promises new projects for youth development

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan has said that new projects would be launched for the uplift of youth through the Youth Development Commission to engage them in healthy activities.

Presiding a meeting of Youth Development Commission at Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) here on Monday, the senior minister said that youth carnival will be organised soon for the youth of KP and merged areas.

Director Youth Affair Asfandyar Khattak, Director Sports Junaid Khan and others also attended the meeting. “We are working on a number of projects, including creating job and business opportunities so youth could earn a decent living for their families,” Atif Khan, who also has the portfolio of Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs, told the meeting. He said that new members would be included in the Youth Development Commission and a recreational special project will be launched for the women of Peshawar at Hayatabad so they could also enjoy life at a specific venue.

The senior minister said that Rs5 billion had been allocated in the budget for the welfare of youth to launch new projects for them in the province.

He said that it was the main objective of the government to launch projects for youth development and empowerment.

“Youth can play a vibrant and active role in the progress and prosperity of the nation if they are provided proper opportunities,” the senior minister added.