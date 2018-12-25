Elders ask govt to re-conduct census in Orakzai

HANGU: A grand jirga of Orakzai elders on Monday asked the government to re-conduct the population census in the Orakzai tribal district.

The elders asked the government to give a maximum number of seats of the provincial assembly to Orakzai. They also rejected the delimitation of the constituencies.

Senator Aurangzeb, Chairman of Muttahida Qabail Party Malik Habib Noor, Former Member National Assembly Ghazi Gulab Jamal and other elders attended the jirga. The elders alleged that the data of the internally displaced persons of Orakzai was not recorded in the last census. They said the inaccurate data could deprive the people of Orakzai of their true representation in the provincial assembly. The jirga also urged the government to give the funds allocated under the National Finance Commission Award to the tribal districts. The Orakzai elders threatened to stage a protest if the government did not meet their demands.