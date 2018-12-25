21,135 cops to perform duties on Christmas

LAHORE: In order to provide security to Christmas celebrations on Tuesday (today) all security arrangements have been finalised. An SOP in this regard has been issued to all field officers to provide security to Christian community and churches.

TAKE CHARGE: Newly-appointed Addl IGP, Punjab Highway Patrol, Ahmad Ishaq Jhangir assumed the charge. On his arrival, patrolling headquarters staff received him. Meanwhile, IG Amjad Javid Saleemi paid visit to patrolling headquarters and gave instructions to the newly-appointed Addl IGP regarding working of Punjab Highway Patrol. He also instructed to pursue the cases of Law & Order allowance for PHP Personnel and replacement of patrolling vehicles. In addition, newly-appointed DIG Maqsood ul Hassan also assumed his charge and visited Addl IGP/PHP.

cake: The Lahore Transport Company (LTC) organised a cake-cutting ceremony in connection with Christmas here on Monday. According to a press release LTC Chief Executive Officer Mariam Khawar participated in the cake cutting ceremony and distributed prizes among Christian employees. Speaking on the occasion, Mariam Khawar said Islam protects the rights of minorities and ensures religious freedom of every non-Muslim. Minorities which are living in Pakistan are patriotic and we do not forget to share their sorrow and participate in their joyous moments. Christmas is the message of peace, love and harmony, she said and added Christian community contributed to prosperity of the country and would continue its service to make Pakistan a peaceful country. The LTC’s Christian employees appreciated the ceremony to acknowledge their rights. Later, they prayed for the country’s peace and stability.

greetings: Provincial Minister for Human Resource and Minority Affairs Aijaz Alam Augustine has congratulated the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas. In his message, the minister said that the birthday of Hazrat Esa (AS) is sacred for Muslims along with Christians. He said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar announced grant of Rs03 Crore on the eve of Christmas and 2.50 Crore for the scholarship of minority students across the province.