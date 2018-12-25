Bar election schedule announced

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

JARANWALA: The election schedule for the Tehsil Bar Association for the year 2019 was announced on Monday. According to the schedule, the polls will be held on January 12. Mazhar Hussain Naqvi has been nominated as chairman Ayaz Waqar Gondal and Tariq Khursheed Sean advocates as members of the election board to conduct the election.
