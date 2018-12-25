close
Tue Dec 25, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 25, 2018

Bar election schedule announced

Peshawar

JARANWALA: The election schedule for the Tehsil Bar Association for the year 2019 was announced on Monday. According to the schedule, the polls will be held on January 12. Mazhar Hussain Naqvi has been nominated as chairman Ayaz Waqar Gondal and Tariq Khursheed Sean advocates as members of the election board to conduct the election.

