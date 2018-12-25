close
Tue Dec 25, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 25, 2018

Ornaments, cash and valuables stolen from jewellery shop

Peshawar

LAHORE: Thieves took away gold jewellery, cash and other valuables worth Rs12.8 million from a jewellery shop in Shalimar Police Station limits Saturday. They broke open locks with a cutter and took away jewellery worth Rs8 million, cash and prize bonds worth Rs4.7 million, a wrist watch worth Rs45,000 and two diamond rings worth Rs150,000. Police have registered a case on the complaint of the shop owner Ahsan Arshad. A robber in police uniform deprived a citizen of Rs50,000 and £790 in Shalimar Police jurisdiction. The victim Khalid was on his way when a robber intercepted him on the pretext of checking and deprived him of the cash.

