CM calls for strategy to discourage power theft, cut line losses

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has called for a systematic strategy to discourage power theft, reduce line losses and improve the overall performance of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco).

He also directed authorities concerned to upgrade transmission lines and form combined teams comprising district administration, police and Pesco officials for accelerated recovery and discouraging power theft throughout the province.

The chief minister was presiding over a meeting at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, where Advisor to Chief Minister on Energy & Power Himayatullah, provincial government spokesperson Ajmal Wazir, Chief Secretary Naveed Kamran Baloch, Inspector General of Police Salahuddin Mehsud, Additional Chief Secretary Shahzad Bangash, secretary finance, chief executive of Pesco and other administrative secretaries were also present.

The meeting focused on the campaign launched against the power theft both by domestic and commercial/industrial consumers. It also discussed the weaknesses of Pesco, the inefficient system of electricity and other allied problems. The meeting was informed that 897 FIRs have already been registered against the power thieves, 720 power thieves arrested and the 90 illegal transformers removed from the system. Also, Rs94 million have been recovered so far and the campaign would be accelerated further.

The whole campaign registered 1.5 percent reduction in the line losses at national level compared to 4 percent decrease in the line losses in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which is more encouraging.

He said the campaign should in particular focus on the areas that report more power losses. Simultaneously, Pesco should also take action against its own officials involved in the power theft.

The chief minister was informed about the action taken against the Pesco staff that included forced retirement of 12 SDOs and others. The Pesco has already identified the areas where there is power theft on a massive scale. Mahmood Khan directed authorities to work out a mechanism for discouraging the power theft throughout the province. The mechanism should include the improvement of Pesco performance, overcoming its weaknesses and eliminating overbilling, he explained. The chief minister suggested setting the targets and their constant monitoring. He said the Pesco should also facilitate the meters’ installation in order to facilitate the success of the anti-power theft campaign and also work out a process for the recovery of arrears through easy instalments.

The chief minister also called for transparency in postings and transfers in Pesco as he claimed that the PTI-led government would never compromise on transparency, which is a prerequisite for the empowerment of public sector institutions.