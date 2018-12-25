Policies on monitoring NGOs activities: CSOs ask govt to hold consultation before legislation

PESHAWAR: The representatives of civil society organisations (CSOs) on Monday asked the government to consult them before introducing policies and laws on monitoring affairs of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs).

Speaking at a joint news conference of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Civil Society Network at the Peshawar Press Club, Qamar Naseem, a human rights activist, said that a number of local NGOs had closed their operations due to the introduction of strict laws.

He said about 18 International Non-Governmental Organisations (INGOs) left under the prevailing circumstances. He said that the monitoring mechanism should be devised by consulting the NGOs.

Flanked by other members of network and human rights activists, Qamar Naseem said the NGOs were not against the introduction of regulations and laws. But he urged the government to facilitate human rights organisations.

He said the civil society organisations called for the implementation of the basic human rights guaranteed under the Constitution.

Qamar Naseem said the policies should be made on administrative basis instead of being punitive. He supported the government action against those NGOs or INGOs allegedly involved in ‘anti-state’ activities.

He urged the government to make the NGOs partner in development agenda to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. He said that the country’s constitution protected the fundamental rights of the citizens.

Imran Takar, a social activist, said that Pakistan was a signatory to many international covenants and also ratified a number of treaties on human rights.

Said Afzal Shinwari said the activities of non-governmental organisations in erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas had been curtailed. He said a number of organisations had stopped operations in the tribal districts due to strict monitoring mechanism.

Said Afzal Shinwari added the government should ensure freedom of expression and extend full assistance to human rights organisations by fulfilling its global commitments.