Two die in Toba incidents

TOBA TEK SINGH: Two people died in separate incidents here on Sunday night. According to police, motorcyclist Muhammad Yousaf of Sahiwal hit a donkey cart on Kamalia-Chichawatni Road and died instantly. Mureed Hussain Kharal of Waroana area, Kamalia, died when his own revolver went off accidently when he was cleaning it. According to police, the bullet hit his chest, leaving him dead on the spot.