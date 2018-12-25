NCHR takes notice of custodial death of professor

Islamabad: National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) Chairman Justice (r) Ali Nawaz Chowhan on Monday took the notice of the incident of custodial death of Mian Javed, professor University of Sargodha, who was under investigation by NAB Lahore and showed displeasure over the incident.

Owing to the gravity of this incident, the Commission took the notice on this matter under the NCHR Act, 2012. Commission has asked the concerned in NAB to send a comprehensive report to this Office on or before December 31th, 2018, for necessary action under Section 9 of the National Commission for Human Rights Act, 2012.

Invoking jurisdiction under the provisions of Section 9 of the NCHR Act, 2012, the Commission has also asked for the inspection of the places of detention of NAB. In view of the recent circumstances and happenings in the press and the social media, the Commission requested that its members be allowed to inspect the places of detention of NAB as soon as possible and a date and time be fixed for this purpose because that is the mandate of NCHR to protect and promote the human rights.

“Commission does not want to intervene in the proceedings of any of the institutions but for the purpose of protection of human rights, the Commission is exercising its jurisdiction which is so granted under the NCHR Act, 2012,” mentions a statement issued by the Commission regarding this incident.