Tue Dec 25, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 25, 2018

PU workshop

Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab University Institute of Applied Psychology (IAP) has organised a three-day workshop on ‘Eye Movement Desensitizing and Reprocessing’ in connection with upcoming international conference of Applied Psychology; Practices and Interventions (ICAP-2019).

Dr Saima Sindhu, licensed Professional Clinician, New Jersey City University, USA was the resource person. IAP Director and Chief Organiser Prof Dr Farah Malik, organising secretary Dr Mujeeba Ashraf, faculty members and students were attended the workshop.

The workshop provided an opportunity to the attendees to learn about Eye Movement Desensitizing and Reprocessing Therapy (EMDR) through lectures, demonstrations, small group interactions and supervised practices.

