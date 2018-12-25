Governor, Corps Commander discuss security

LAHORE: The newly appointed Corps Commander Lahore Lieutenant General Majid Ihsan called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and discussed matters of mutual interest during a meeting at the Governor's House here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that 220 million people of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Army in the wake of any foreign aggression, adding that the whole nation was proud of the valour which the country’s armed forces had shown to defeat terrorism in the country. Ch Sarwar said the sacrifices presented by the armed forces to root out terrorism were a golden chapter in the history of the country. Punjab Governor said provision of basic amenities of life to the masses, economic development, continuity of democracy and solidarity were the manifesto of the PTI government. Lahore Corps Commander Lieutenant General Majid Ihsan said the armed forces were fully equipped to defend the frontiers of the country adding that there was nothing more important than the security and solidarity of the country. He said the armed forces and the other law enforcement agencies had rendered innumerable sacrifices for the defence of the country. Corps Commander Lt General Majid Ihsan felicitated Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar on being elevated as Punjab Governor.