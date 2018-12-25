China opposes release of detained Canadians

BEIJING: China on Monday lashed out at Canada and the US for demanding the release of detained Canadians and accused Western countries of double standards.

"The Chinese side expressed strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition to the statements made by Canada and the US," Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular press briefing.

Beijing this month detained two Canadians -- former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and China-based businessman Michael Spavor -- whom they accuse of engaging in activities that "endanger China’s security".

Kovrig is a senior advisor at the International Crisis Group think tank, while Spavor facilitates trips to North Korea, including visits by former NBA star Dennis Rodman. Though no link has been officially made, the arrests seem to be in retaliation to Canada’s December 1 arrest of Meng Wanzhou, a top executive at Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei.

A third Canadian, a woman named Sarah McIver, is also being held pending deportation for working illegally in China. Canada’s foreign minister Chrystia Freeland on Saturday called on allies for support in securing the release of the detained Canadians noting that the arrests are a "worrying precedent" for the entire international community. Britain, Germany and the European Union have all issued statements expressing concerns about what are believed to be tit-for-tat arrests.

The EU said the "declared motive" for the arrest and detention of Kovrig and Spavor "raises concerns about legitimate research and business practices in China." Representatives of six Berlin-based think tanks, including the European Council for Foreign Relations and the German Marshall Fund, expressed concern about the detention of the Canadians, saying that it increases "uncertainty and distrust".