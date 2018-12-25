Slovak legend Jozef Adamec dies at 76

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia: Slovak forward Jozef Adamec, who once scored a hat-trick against Brazil, died on Monday at the age of 76, according to his former club Spartak Trnava.

Adamec was just 18 when he forced his way into the Czechoslovakia team in 1960 and he went on to play 44 times, scoring 14 goals.He was the rookie of the team at the 1962 World Cup when he played in the group matches against Spain, Brazil and Mexico. He did not feature in the knockout phase, however, and missed out on the final which the Czechs lost 3-1 to Brazil.

The Brazilians help to forge his legendary status at home, though, as Adamec became one of the few players ever to score a hat-trick against them, in a friendly in Bratislava in June 1968.Czechoslovakia did not go to the 1966 World Cup in England but Adamec was a part of the squad that went to Mexico four years late.