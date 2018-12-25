Notorious strait could decide Sydney-Hobart race record

SYDNEY: A new record time for Australia’s toughest yacht race could be thwarted by shifting winds in the notoriously wild Bass Strait after the 2018 Sydney-Hobart begins on Wednesday (tomorrow).

The forecast is for a gusty start with a favourable strong north-easterly breeze, although a possible southerly change could thwart the supermaxis’ record bid and turn the treacherous strait into “a parking lot”.

The gruelling annual contest, in its 74th edition, will see 85 yachts depart Sydney Harbour on Wednesday at 0200 GMT for the brutal 628-nautical mile (1,163-kilometre) dash across the Tasman Sea to Hobart.

This year’s bluewater classic will mark the 20th anniversary of a fatal storm that saw six sailors lose their lives in mountainous seas and wild winds as strong as those in a category two tropical cyclone.

The devastating deep depression that struck in 1998 saw just 44 yachts out of 115 finish the race, with sailors this year set to observe a moment of silence on Thursday.The Bureau of Meteorology said Boxing Day morning would feature light winds, before a “very stiff north to northeasterly sea breeze” develops in the afternoon.

“If it is a fairly early sea breeze, we could see quite a fast start for the yachts... going out of (Sydney) Heads,” the bureau’s senior meteorologist Simon Louis told AFP.Predictions had been for north to north-easterly winds of up to 25 knots with gusts to 35 knots along the entire route. But latest forecasts indicate a possibility of a trough developing over the eastern Bass Strait between Tasmania and the Australian mainland.

“If that happens, then we’ll see much lighter winds developing in the second half of the race over eastern Bass Strait and eastern Tasmania.”Also standing between the yachts and a new race record is Hobart’s famously sluggish River Derwent, which could slow the front runners by hours with its windless holes.