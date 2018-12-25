Langer firms up possibility of Smith, Warner returns for Pakistan ODIs

MELBOURNE: Australia coach Justin Langer has said that he can’t wait to have Steven Smith and David Warner back as he firmed up the possibility of them being rushed in for the ODI series against Pakistan, which is likely to begin shortly after the bans are completed.

ESPNcricinfo previously revealed that discussions over the schedule for the ODIs against Pakistan could see them pushed beyond the March 29 date, when the bans of Smith and Warner elapse.

With two Tests still to play against India, followed by a one-day series and then two Tests against Sri Lanka, Langer was eager to avoid distractions but acknowledged that their comeback in that series was a possibility.

“There’s potential, yeah. Definitely potential,” Langer said.“That’s part of the process. I’m sure we’ll work through that and we’ll get the best outcome for Australian cricket and for them personally. There’s no decision made at this stage.”

Langer has separately met with Warner and Smith in recent weeks, while Cameron Bancroft, whose nine-month ban ends on December 29, was seen catching up with members of the Australia squad during last week’s Test in Perth.

“I think he (Smith) is in a very determined place,” Langer said.“Obviously it’s been a really tough time for him, but we can’t wait to have him back. He’s the Virat Kohli of the Australian cricket team. That’s the truth of it.”

If Smith and Warner were to play against Pakistan, it would mean them missing a chunk of their IPL contracts, with those Australian players selected for the World Cup also having to leave the tournament early.

When Smith spoke at the SCG, he said he felt T20 cricket would be adequate preparation for the World Cup if that was all he was able to play.“There’s the PSL and the IPL, which I think is adequate preparation for the World Cup if I’m selected. The way the one-day game is played, it’s almost an extended T20, so T20 cricket is a good way to prepare.”