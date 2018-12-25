Christmas wishes

Since we mark the 25th of December as both Jinnah Day and Christmas, we cannot but help think of Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s landmark speech of August 11, 1947 in which he spoke before the Constituent Assembly of the yet to be created Pakistan, emphasising the right of every citizen to practise his or her belief without restraint. Jinnah had hoped for a nation in which the discrimination he saw in United India could end. Sadly, we veered away from the path Jinnah would undoubtedly have taken had he lived longer and been able to turn his vision into reality.

Today, there are increasing efforts to repress the idea of Christmas, despite the fact that around 1.6 million Christians live in Pakistan, most of them in Punjab. At some schools, any celebration of Christmas is strictly forbidden, even though the Holy Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) had stated on more than one occasion the extent to which Muslims respected Hazrat Esa (AS). All this has changed. Today, in a kind of convoluted caste system which has no place in Islam, Christians have been relegated to the lowest economic roles in society and denied opportunity for educational, economic and social growth. Yes, gestures are made from time to time, such as the ‘Christmas train’ with reindeers and Santa Claus leading the wagons put together by former railways minister Saad Rafique. In some ways, these symbolic gestures have meaning and it is good to see the Christmas Day greetings put up along Lahore’s canal, for example.

Christmas Day globally has gone far beyond the notions of religion and many take it as a time to celebrate. Why then should there be any bar on Pakistanis joining in as well? Marking jointly the festivals of all people who live in Pakistan was once the norm. We need to recreate the kind of society where that can happen. For now, we wish all our readers, especially our Christian community – a very happy Christmas, and hope for a time in the near future when they can be more assured it will be celebrated with no threat to their security or to communal harmony.