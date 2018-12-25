Waterless Hayatabad

The acute shortage of water in Phase 6, Hayatabad Peshawar has created difficulties for residents who are unable to carry out their daily chores. The area has been facing the problem for many months now. Even in winter, the PDA has failed to ensure the smooth supply of water and residents are forced to arrange water tanker almost every day.

The matter has been brought to the attention of the authorities concerned many times with no response. The higher authorities must take adequate measure to permanently resolve this issue at the earliest.

Asif Naeem

Peshawar